Pat Boone is coming to Edwardsville. This is how you can get tickets.

The Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville will host an “intimate” concert with Pat Boone in 2017.
Pat Boone will include a number of his chart-topping songs in two shows on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 at the Wildey. Both shows start at 2 p.m. Ticket sare $70 and $75, and are on sale now at wildeytheatre.com.
Billboard reports that Pat Boone is the No. 10 all-time top recording artist, with hits including “Ain’t That a Shame” and “Love Letters in the Sand.”
Boone’s tour is “Music & Memories,” and is an autobiographical one-man show, where he shares stories from his 50-plus years in the music business.
