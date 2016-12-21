Events are thin Christmas weekend, but you can still get fish

Games
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S, Jefferson.
Dances
▪ Metro East Social Single New Year’s Eve Dance — Doors open 6:30 pm. dinner at 7 pm and dance at 8 pm. Dec. 31, Shiloh Eagles, 100 Eagles Drive, Shiloh. Open to the public. $30; call 286-4275 for advance reservations- required by Monday. Dance (no reservations required) $15.Cash Bar. DJ Dr. Dee.
Food
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Information: 618-222-7171.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryout available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Swansea Fish Stand, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, shrimp. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
