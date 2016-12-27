The future looks bright for anyone who adopts Miss Cleo the cat

The BND pet of the week is Cleo, a 12-year old cat that is available for adoption at the Belleville Area Humane Society
jhodges@bnd.com

BND Magazine

How to make a wreath

See how to make a holiday wreath. Make it as simple or as intricate as you like. Supplies you'll need: evergreen branches such as redwood, cedar, fire or juniper; berries, rose hips or other accents; a wreath form; scissors; pruners; thin wire; and green electrical tape.

Entertainment Videos