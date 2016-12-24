He may be small, but Dozer will push his way into your heart

Have you ever seen a a beagle escape its crate? Search the internet and you will find countless videos of this breed doing just that. Beagles are known for their intelligence and Dozer is no different.
This beagle mix is well-mannered, friendly and would make a great addition to your home. Dozer is 3 years old, has a golden coat similar to a Labrador, but is short in stature like a beagle. He has a bare spot on his nose from a little accident he had, but that doesn’t stop him from being adventurous.
Dozer was brought to the Belleville Area Humane Society and was immediately enrolled in the Kranky K9 boot camp. The camp is an 8-week program that teaches dogs basic obedience commands, such as sit and shake, and allows them to become more comfortable with human interaction.
This little guy has more than enough energy to run around the backyard or the park. Make sure you pack plenty of doggie treats because Dozer enjoys showing off his obedience skills in hopes that he will receive a reward. Hold some jerky in your hand and watch Dozer sit. Don’t be surprised if he starts to whine when he doesn’t receive his treat right away.
Outdoorsy and adventurous people would be the perfect owners for Dozer. He would enjoy playing outside or going on frequent visits to a dog park.
Dozer is neutered and up to date on all of his shots.
For more information or to adopt Dozer, call 618-235-3712 or visit Belleville Area Humane Society
