Sunday Briefs

Senior art contest
Senior citizens age 60 and older are invited to enter “Life Experienced – A Senior Art Competition,” sponsored by Southwestern Illinois College, St. Clair County Office on Aging, Gateway East Artists Guild and Art on the Square.
Contestants must live in the SWIC district or be Gateway East members. Selected entries will be displayed at an exhibition March 3-6 at Schmidt Art Center on the Belleville campus with an opening reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 2.
Categories include painting and mixed media; drawing and printmaking; fine crafts; photography and digital art; and sculpture and ceramics. Applications due by Jan. 20. The entry fee is $10 for one piece; $15 for two. For more information or to get an application form, visit www.swic.edu/psop or www.co.st-clair.il.us or call 618-234-4410, ext. 7044.
