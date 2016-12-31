The future looks bright for anyone who adopts Miss Cleo

You may be familiar with Miss Cleo the psychic, but take a moment to get to know this Miss Cleo, the cat. The 12-year-old black and silver tabby is affectionate, mild-mannered and would make a great addition to any home.
Many of the pets at the Belleville Area Humane Society are brought in as strays from citizens and animal control. However, there is the occasional dog or cat that comes to the shelter under special or unfortunate circumstances.
Cleo was brought to there in October 2016 because her owners moved and were unable to take Cleo with them. They adopted Cleo from the humane society, and were saddened to have to give her back. Although it was difficult to do, Cleo’s owners knew she would be in good hands with the staff.
Miss Cleo is an older cat, but she is very well-mannered and still enjoys the occasional play time. Cleo loves attention and really enjoys being combed and brushed. A quiet family that is very laid back would be perfect for Cleo. She would be safe around children, though older kids would be better at giving Cleo the space she sometime needs.
Like all of the pets at the human society, Cleo is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on all required vaccinations.
To learn more about Cleo, visit Belleville Area Humane Society or call 618-235-3712
