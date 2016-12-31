Belleville
St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Gloria Perry will speak on “Lights in the Window.”
St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St. in Belleville. Luncheon presenters are Sandy Richter of Sandy’s Back Porch Garden Center on “Hydrangea Love,” Sue Beach on “Ice Follies: A Reflective Design” and Marilyn Edmiston on “A Study of Shrubs: Witch Hazel.” make reservations by Jan. 1 with Dianna McCoy at 618-791-2246.
Wednesday Club — 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St. in Belleville. Evelyn Hammel will lead a book review on “My Seven Sons: The True and Amazing Story of the Seven Famous Washburn Brothers.” There also will be a handbag exchange.
Fairview Heights
Polish American Ladies Society (PALS) — 11:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights. Bring appetizers. Dessert and drink provided by committee. Bring items for food pantry.
O’Fallon
O’Fallon Garden Club — Meeting scheduled for Jan. 3. Call Harriet S. Baker for more details at 618-632-5530 or 618-580-5530). Trivia fundraiser will take place Feb. 4.
