Come ring a bell in Belleville to welcome in the new year of 2017

Bring your hand bells, jingle bells, door bells, dinner bells, cow bells — any kind of bells that ring — to the northeast corner of Belleville’s Public Square at noon Sunday to join in the annual Ringing of the Bells celebration to welcome the new year.
The bell-ringing tradition on the square began in 1914, the 100th anniversary of the city of Belleville. One hundred years later, on Jan. 1, 2014, folks relived that historical moment by ringing in the yearlong celebration of the city’s 200th birthday. It’s carried on since then and 2017 will mark the fourth annual Ringing of the Bells.
Everyone is welcome and the city hopes you will think of the event as a new family tradition.
Call 618-233-6810 or visit belleville.net for details.
News-Democrat
