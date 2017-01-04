Plan now for indoor rifle shoot, euchre and a spaghetti dinner

Games
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Smithton Senior Center. Partner Night. Everyone welcome.
Dances
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road Fairview Heights. 10th We Done It Dance. Dennis Mineau calling squares; Jacqui Landau cueing rounds. Sponsored by Dandy Dancers. Information: Eunice Peterson, 618- 660- 6030.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryout available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and dessert. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
▪ St. Elizabeth Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, St. Elizabeth Church, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat-in or carry-out.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Information: 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Spaghetti Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Freeburg Masonic Lodge, 205 W. High St., Freeburg. All you can eat spaghetti, salad, garlic bread. Dessert available for additional donation. $8 adults, $4 children 5-12, under 5 free. Carryout available.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Fried Chicken — 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. All you can eat. Adults $10; $8 seniors; $5 children (12 and younger). Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post 22.
Shoots
▪ Indoor Rifle Shoot — Noon, Sunday, Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane. Open rounds for any iron sight, field sights only (no peeps) and standing rounds.
