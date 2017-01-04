Thursday briefs

Pond study presentation
Diane Wood and her aquatic entomology students at Southeast Missouri State University will present their study results on what’s in the ponds at Clifftop’s Paul Wightman Subterranean Nature Preserve from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois St. in Waterloo. It’s free and open to the public. The students did field research and collected samples from more than 15 ponds in September and spent the rest of the semester identifying aquatic fauna. Register for the talk by emailing cliffmbr@htc.net or calling 618-935-2542.
Bowl-a-thon fundraiser
Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower will hold a Bowl-a-thon fundraiser on Jan. 14 at Bel-Air Bowl, 200 S. Belt West in Belleville. Check-in starts at 6 p.m. followed by bowling at 7. Scotch doubles; people can bring partners or get matched up that evening. The cost of $20 includes shoe rental and attendance prizes. To register or get more information, contact Betty at 618-476-7326 or millstadttinman@gmail.com.
Women of the Blues exhibit
The National Blues Museum in St. Louis will host a traveling exhibit called “Women of the Blues: A Coast-to-Coast Collection,” curated by Lynn Orman Weiss, from Jan. 7 to March 31. It features 60 photographs of blues singers and musicians of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and styles, ranging from Southern soul to Chicago and rock. The museum is at 615 Washington Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Admission is $15 for ages 18 and older, $12 for seniors over 65 and military personnel and $10 for children ages 5-17 and college students with ID (free for 5 and younger). For more information, call 314-925-0016 or visit www.nationalbluesmuseum.org.
Shiloh blood drive
You can earn a long-sleeved Red Cross holiday shirt if you give blood Friday in Shiloh.
Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp, Shiloh.
Call 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment or search online for sponsor code CCPCShiloh at redcrossblood.org.
