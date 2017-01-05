'Thelma Lou' from The Andy Griffith Show turns 90

Family-friendly celebrations are being hosted by Metro East Model Railroad Club, CityArchRiver Foundation, Magic House, Missouri Botanical Garden, Butterfly House, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Missouri History Museum and Columbia Bottom Conservation Area.
Ken Fischer, longtime owner of Fischer’s Restaurant in Belleville, Illinois, died in January, leaving the business to his daughters, Annette Allan and Kathy Bingheim. They will continue to serve fried chicken, prime rib, pizza and other customer favorites.
Kevin Kocot is a marine biologist originally from Maryville, Illinois. He studies invertebrates, which means he goes on deep-sea expeditions to Iceland, Australia and even the Antarctic in search of tiny mollusks. Tracking these and other animals help scientists monitor the effects of climate change.
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, who served aboard USS Dobbin as a musician's mate during the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu, gets to be an honorary bandmaster for the U.S. Navy Band during an event marking the 75th anniversary of the attacks.
Local interior designer Carole Hiatt of Carole Hiatt Design Associates in Belleville, Illinois, finds items from the home of friends and clients Leo and Sue Dumstorff to create an elegant holiday table setting.