'Thelma Lou' from The Andy Griffith Show turns 90

Actress Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," will celebrate her 90th birthday with friends and fans in Mount Airy, NC.
Mark Washburn Charlotte Observer

BND Magazine

Ring in the New Year with a tiny train whistle

Family-friendly celebrations are being hosted by Metro East Model Railroad Club, CityArchRiver Foundation, Magic House, Missouri Botanical Garden, Butterfly House, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Missouri History Museum and Columbia Bottom Conservation Area.

BND Magazine

Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner

Ken Fischer, longtime owner of Fischer’s Restaurant in Belleville, Illinois, died in January, leaving the business to his daughters, Annette Allan and Kathy Bingheim. They will continue to serve fried chicken, prime rib, pizza and other customer favorites.

BND Magazine

The beat goes on

Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, who served aboard USS Dobbin as a musician's mate during the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu, gets to be an honorary bandmaster for the U.S. Navy Band during an event marking the 75th anniversary of the attacks.

