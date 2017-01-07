Sunday briefs

SWIC faculty art show
The William and Florence Schmidt Art Center on the Belleville campus of Southwestern Illinois College will kick off its 2017 schedule with a faculty art exhibit from Jan. 19 to Feb. 23. An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19. The exhibit will include sculptures, ceramics, paintings, photographs, mixed-media pieces and digital images by Paula Haniszewski, Don Bevirt, Wayne Shaw, Todd May, Shawn Niebruegge, Dawn Blum, Nancy Friederich, Cory Sellers, Albert Yowshien Kuo and Emily Dunlap. The campus is at 2500 Carlyle Ave. For more information, call 618-222-5278 or visit swic.edu/theschmidt.
St. Louis Bike Expo
St. Louis Bicycle Works and Terrain magazine will present the Mississippi Valley Bike + Outdoor Expo on Jan. 15 at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. Formerly known as Midwest Bike Expo & Swap Meet, the trade show ran for 12 years before a hiatus last January. It will continue to showcase products and services related to biking but also expand to include hiking, climbing, camping and paddling with more than 100 vendor booths and 40,000 square feet of exhibit space. There will be a rock-climbing wall, pedal-assist bike demos, virtual bike races, a mobile bike shop and 30-foot wooden canoe. Tickets cost $8 online or $12 at the door (free for 10 and under) with proceeds going to the charitable Earn-a-Bike program. For more information, visit www.bikeandoutdoorexpo.com.
‘Our Town’ auditions
Hard Road Theatre in Highland will hold auditions for its spring production, “Our Town,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12-13 at Highland Elementary School Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. More than 20 roles are available, providing acting opportunities for men and women, young and old, theater veterans and newcomers. If needed, callbacks will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Be prepared to perform readings from the script (can be found at www.hardroad.org along with audition forms); pantomime an everyday activity and be aware of any spring conflicts that might interfere with rehearsals. Performances will be April 20-23. For more information, contact director Chris Weckler atchris@hardroad.org.
Grief support group
Heartlinks Grief Center in Belleville hosts a monthly grief support group for parents and siblings 18 and older who are grieving the death of a child or sibling due to an addiction. The next meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Heartlinks Grief Center at Family Hospice, 5110 W. Main St. For more information, call 618-277-1800.
