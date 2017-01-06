Religion briefs

Marriage and annulment talk
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in O’Fallon invites the public to a presentation called “Marriage and Annulment in the Catholic Church: Realities and Myths” at 7 p.m. Jan. 12. The Rev. Jim Deiters will discuss the church’s definition of marriage, the difference between a divorce and an annulment, the annulment process and how it can bring about great healing. Designed for people of all ages, particularly those to hope to get married someday. The church is at 1411 Cross St. For more information, call 618-632-3562.
Grief support group
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville hosts a GriefShare Seminar and Support Group for people grieving the death of a loved one. It features 13 weeks of practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others. People can start at any time. The next session will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10. The church is at 1300 Beltline Road. To register or get more information, call 618-344-3151 or email to lcookparishnurse@charter.net.
Martin Luther King program
New Shining Light Church in Venice will hold its 20th Annual Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Observance and Humanitarian Awards program at 4 p.m. Jan. 15. It will be led by Bishop John Henry Williams and the Rev. John Cortez Williams. Special recognition will go to Willie Dennis, first full-time African American teacher in Madison School District in 1965; Rodney Howlett, master teacher and mentor to Bishop Williams; Andy and Debbie Economy for 20 years of service; and all the churches and business people who sent water to Flint, Mich., during its crisis. The Anointed Hands Mime Dancers will perform. All proceeds will go to the family of 5-year-old Maranda Wilborn, who has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma. For more information, call 618-558-6143 or 618-530-2347.
Grief support group
First United Presbyterian in Belleville will host a Grief Support Group meeting from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Jan. 8 to help people learn why it’s important to put effort into healing, how events surrounding a loved one’s death can affect grief and the best ways to deal with his or her belongings. Light snacks provided. No reservations required. The church is at 1303 Royal Heights Road. For more information, call 618-233-0295.
