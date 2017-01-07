Belleville
Turkey Hill Grange — Jan. 13 with a dues-paying potluck at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall at Illinois 15 and Green Mount Road, next to Eckert’s. Afterward, 5th Appellate Court Judge Judy Cates will speak on “The Appellate Court System and How it Affects Our Lives.” Guests welcome.
Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon Jan. 10 at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. in Belleville. Dentist Randall Watson will speak on “To Floss or not to Floss? That is (one of) the Questions.” Guests welcome.
PSOP Book Club — 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Programs and Services for Older Persons Building, 201 N. Church St. in Belleville. Karen Roseberry will lead discussion on “Playing with Fire” by Tess Gerritsen.
St. Clair Woman’s Club meeting — Noon luncheon, Jan. 10, Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. The program will consist of fun and games.
Shiloh
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 — Noon Jan. 11 at Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. Buffet opens at 11 a.m. Guests welcome. For more information, call President Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit www.narfe.org/chapter1019.
