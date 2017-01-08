The new year’s resolution no one should ever dare ask you about

Q. Isn’t this rude? Am I the only female in the world who did not make a new year’s resolution of going on a diet and losing weight? It seems so. My husband asked me if it was one of my resolutions, as did one of my close girlfriends and my sister-in-law.
After this many years of being married to my husband, he should certainly know better than to ask me that question. (He certainly knows now since I definitely reminded him.)
Tell me, I am not wrong to think this is too private of a question, or rude, to ask anyone? And if asked, what is a polite response?
A. Yes, this is a rude question to ask anyone, as well as one that is too personal and falls into the category of “none of your business.” As to responses, here are some options:
1. The very polite response: I’m sorry, I never share my new year’s resolutions with anyone.
2. Another very polite response: I’m sorry, but I don’t make new year’s resolutions because, like many people, I find I break them rather quickly.
3. The polite, but how-dare-you-ask-me-that question response: Oh my goodness, I am so sorry, but I never divulge my resolutions because they are way too personal.
4) The sarcastic, inappropriate response, which you would like to give, but are too polite to do so: No, I didn’t make that as one of my resolutions, but do let me know how much weight you intend to lose. (This is the response we should only think about saying. The thought, however, brings a smile to our faces, and can take the sting off being asked such a rude question.)
Obviously, all kidding aside, Options 1 or 2 are the only appropriate responses.
Dianne Isbell is a local contributing writer. Send your etiquette questions to Suzanne Boyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, 120 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62222-0427, or email them to sboyle@bnd.com.
Comments