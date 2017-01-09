Winter brings pasture-raised poultry and light pasta dining

Just a reminder to those of you who are looking for pasture-raised poultry to buy.
The Green Finned Hippy Farm in Pocahontas has, for a limited time, whole chickens at $4 a pound. These are birds that have been raised and grazed on the farm and butchered there by owners Josh and Alicia Davis. No carbon footprints with these cluckers.
Winter store hours at the farm are 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, or by appointment. The farm is at 256 Hickory Road, Pocahontas. Phone is 618-669-2897. Check out greenfinnedhippy.com and Facebook.
Light winter eating
OK, so now you’re ready to think a bit more about your health. It’s easy to overlook during the holidays.
I found two pasta recipes that I think combine both a filling meal with great flavor and reasonable nutritional numbers. You’ll have to decide if they suit your diet.
So, check out Light Linguine Carbonara and Contest-Winning Chicken Cacciatore.
Light Linguine Carbonara
8 ounces uncooked linguine
1/2 cup frozen peas
1 large egg
1 cup fat-free evaporated milk
1/4 cup finely chopped sweet red pepper
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
In a 6-quart stockpot, cook linguine according to package directions, adding peas during the last 2 minutes of cooking.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, whisk egg, milk, red pepper, pepper flakes and pepper until blended; cook and stir over medium-low heat until mixture is just thick enough to coat a spoon and a thermometer reads at least 160 degrees. Stir in 1/4 cup cheese and bacon; remove from heat.
Drain linguine; return to pot. Add sauce and toss to coat. Serve with remaining cheese.
Yield: 4 servings, each 1 cup with 352 calories, 7 grams fat, 66 mg cholesterol, 349 mg sodium, 52 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 20 grams protein.
Contest-Winning Chicken Cacciatore
2 medium onions, thinly sliced
1 broiler/fryer chicken (3 to 4 pounds), cut up and skin removed
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 to 2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 bay leaf
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained, or 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup white wine or water
Hot cooked pasta
Place onions in a 5-quart slow cooker. Add the chicken, seasonings, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mushrooms and wine.
Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or until chicken is tender. Discard bay leaf. Serve chicken with sauce over pasta.
Yield: 6 servings, each (calculated without pasta) with 207 calories, 6 grams fat, 73 mg cholesterol, 787 mg sodium, 11 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams sugars, 3 grams fiber, 27 grams protein. Diabetic exchanges: 4 lean meat, 2 vegetable.
