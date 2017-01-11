Thursday briefs

#Adulting
A fun, new series of classes where we will teach a variety of basic life skills. This inaugural session tackles Laundry & Clothing. You'll get hands on instruction on how to: sew on a button, iron a shirt, tie a tie, or remove a stain. These are the skills our grandparents had, and we are trying to preserve them. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. There is no cost for this program. For more information call 618-632-3842 or go online https://ofpl.info/events/adulting
Lecture at Cahokia Mounds
A series of free lectures at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site will look back at 2,000 years of Native American history, beginning with an update on research into the mound-builders who once lived in the lower Illinois River valley. The Jan. 15 presentation focuses on the Middle Woodland, or “Hopewellian,” peoples, who built hundreds of earthen mounds between roughly 50 BC and AD 400. Jason King, director of the Center for American Archeology, will discuss the center’s years of research, including remote sensing and recent mound excavations. 2 p.m. Sunday, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. For more information call 618-346-5160 or go online to www.cahokiamounds.org.
Racial harmony meeting
The Center for Racial Harmony will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at its headquarters at 207 N. Second St. in Belleville. It is open to the public, but voting is restricted to active members. The non-profit organization promotes understanding, cooperation and communication among all races and ethnic groups; provides services in training and development, facilitation and group dynamics; and sponsors bi-monthly dinners to give people from different backgrounds an opportunity for dialogue. For more information, call 618-234-0508 or email to centerforracialharmony@yahoo.com.
