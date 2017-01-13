Alton
Narcotic Anonymous — Jan. 14 10:30 a.m. to Noon. Support group meets every Sunday at Wellspring Resources, 2615 Edwards St., Alton. Information: 618-462-2331
Belleville
Optimist Club of Belleville— Jan. 17, Noon. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. Program: "Labor and Industry Museum Expansion Tour". Speakers: Judy Belleville and Mike Hutsch. Guests welcome!
Shiloh
American Association of University Women — 6:30 p.m. Jan 18 at 1252 High Valley Lane in Shiloh. Movie night fundraiser for LAF and SWIC scholarship. R.S.V.P. requested for pizza order.
Swansea
Parents Without Partners — Jan. 17 with general monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. and orientation for prospective members at 6:30 p.m. at Olympika Restaurant, 127 North Belt East in Swansea. For more information, call Janet at 618-234-5937.
Comments