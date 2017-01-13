Religion briefs

Concert
▪ The Dawn Weber Trio presents a salute to African-American composers Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. Trumpet virtuoso Dawn Weber has been a musical institution in St. Louis since the late 1990s. Known for her musical and energetic performances, you’ll leave this performance with a smile on your face and a pep in your step. Located at Second Presbyterian Church, 4501 Westminster Place, St. Louis. For more information contact Andrew Peters at music@secondchurch.net or 314-367-0367.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Events
▪ Eighth Annual Metro East Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast Celebration — 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road. Featured speaker: Father Bill Hitpas, Saint Nicholas Parish. Tickets are priced at $10 each. Attendees are asked to bring two canned goods that will be donated to the O’Fallon Food Pantry. Information or to reserve tickets for pickup at O’Fallon City Hall, please contact O’Fallon New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church at 618-632-6542.
▪ Martin Luther King Community Service — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Navigation Church, 1205 Vandalia, Collinsville. Keynote speaker: Pastor David Hawkins from Living the Word Church. For more information, contact Tony at 618-741-4943.
▪ Special Parish Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Breakfast — 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, St. Augustine of Hippo Catholic Church, 408 Rev. Joseph Brown Blvd., East St. Louis. Please join us for our first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast. Free will donation and all are welcome. Information: 618-274-0655
▪ The Struggle Continues: Nonviolence is the Way Ceremony and March — 9 to 12:30 p.m., Begins at the Old Courthouse, 4th and Market, St. Louis. 9 a.m. Pre-ceremony. 10 a.m. Civic Ceremony which will have The Honorable Michael McMillan, President and CEO at Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis as a featured speaker as well as remarks from various elected local, state and federal officials. After the civic ceremony, Marchers will assemble outside of the Old Courthouse and proceed to Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Washington Avenue, St. Louis. 12 p.m. Pre-ceremony. 12:30 p.m. there will be an interfaith ceremony hosted by Mininster Chuck Spearman and Evangelist Terri 24K Gold. Performances by Community Gospel Choir, Michael Latchison Singers, Dr. Marabeth Gentry and more. Information: Lady Merdean Gales, 314-583-0532 or Nigel Word, 314-809-3456.
Events
▪ Grief Support Group — First United Presbyterian’s Grief Support Group will begin this Sunday at First United Presbyterian, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. Everyone welcome. Sessions take place on Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Light snacks provided. information, call 618-233-0295.
▪ Healing Service — 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. All seeking healing regardless of religious affiliation are welcome. In case of inclement weather, the service will be canceled. Information: 618-277-0416
▪ Johnny Hunt conference — Sterling Baptist Church in Fairview Heights will host a Johnny Hunt Men’s Conference Simulcast Feb. 3-4. Reservations will be accepted through Jan. 31 at www.sterlingbaptist.com. Group rates are available. The church is at 9204 Bunkum Road. For more information, call 618-397-4365.
▪ Play— Christ Our Rock Lutheran high school will be presenting the play “I Hate Shakespeare” January 13 and 14 at 7:00 PM and January 15 at 2:00 at the Centralia Cultural Society, 1250 E. Rexford, Centralia. Tickets $6 each, ages 6 and under free. Information: loiskellermann@yahoo.com or 618-780-0674.
▪ Where was God at Auschwitz?: Catholic and Jewish Perspectives on Faith after the Holocaust—Sunday, January 22, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Cost: $15. The horrific evil of the Holocaust is still a source of theological reflection for both Jews and Christians. This program will involve presentations on the theological and historical implications of the Holocaust from the perspectives of Rori Picker Neiss, an Orthodox Jewish scholar and religious leader, and Mark Etling, a theology instructor at St. Louis University. Information: 618-397-6700
Comments