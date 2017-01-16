BND Magazine

January 16, 2017 9:00 AM

Need an excuse to eat pie? It’s National Pie Day.

By Suzanne Boyle

sboyle@bnd.com

National Pie Day is Jan. 23. As I have said over the years, I don’t need an excuse to make a pie. But, as it’s a special day, I decided to look for a pair of unusual pie recipes — ones many of us have never tried.

I liked the idea of not using a dough pie crust, which suits the recipe for Angel Pie. It’s a creamy lemon concoction in between layers of baked meringue on the bottom and whipped cream on top.

The other recipe I found is a classic one from the South called Dixie Pie. It’s a chocolate-custard dessert that makes its own crunchy topping as it bakes.

So, bake a pie and celebrate the day by sharing it with family, friends, neighbors or co-workers.

Contact me at sboyle@bnd.com, 618-239-2664 and follow me on Twitter @BoyleSuzanne. Write to 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427.

Angel Pie

4 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup white sugar

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 1/8 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Beat egg whites until stiff.

Add cream of tartar and gradually add 1 cup sugar; beat until glossy.

Turn the meringue into a well-greased 10-inch pie plate. Spread over bottom and sides of plate, building up the sides 1/2 inch above the edge of the plate. Place in oven, and bake 1 1/2 hours. Turn off oven, and leave meringue inside to cool slowly.

Combine egg yolks, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons zest and lemon juice in a double-boiler. Cook, stirring constantly, over medium low-heat until thick. Pour into a bowl and cool thoroughly.

Whip cold cream until stiff. Place half of the whipped cream in the cooled meringue shell. Cover with a layer of the lemon filling and top with the remainder of the whipped cream. (This top layer can be piped on with a decorative star tip). Garnish with remaining lemon zest. Refrigerate until serving.

Allrecipes.com

Dixie Pie

1 (9-inch) pie crust

3/4 cup chocolate chips or raisins

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1/4 cup flaked coconut

Whipped cream, for serving

Bake pie crust at 450 degrees for 10 minutes; remove to cool on a wire rack and reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

If using raisins, place in a saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar.

Beat in eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon until smooth.

Drain raisins. Stir raisins, coconut, and nuts into creamed mixture ( mixture will appear curdled). Pour mixture into crust, and bake 30-35 minutes, or until set. Cool completely, ideally 6-8 hours to allow it to completely set up, before serving. Serve with whipped cream.

veronicascornucopia.com

Related content

BND Magazine

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mexican restaurant owner uses grandma's mole recipe

View more video

Entertainment Videos