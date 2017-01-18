What’s happening

Concert
▪ Tim Grimm & Family Band — 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, at Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah. Folk music. Tim Grimm is an award-winning songwriter and actor. $12 advance tickets available at the Bee Hollow Market, 217 E. Main St., Mascoutah. $15 at door. For more information: www.timgrimm.com or 618-566-7425
▪ U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America Chamber Recital Series — 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Free admission. Dessert reception to follow concert. For information, call 618-632-5562 or go to www.faith-online.org
Dance
▪ Cactus Moon Band — 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 216 Service St., Swansea. Country music. Free admission. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association. Information: 618-277-6331
▪ Mardi Gras Ball — 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W Main St, Belleville. Tickets $35 per person or $60 per couple in advance. Information: Kevin 618-406-0833
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Mike Wisnewski, The Polka Connections Band. Sandwiches available for purchase. Information: 314-867-7897 or http://www.folkfire.org/polka
▪ Square Dance —7 to 9:30 p.m., Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Everyone welcome. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. Kate Garrison calling squares. Information: Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030
Flea Market
▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 South Belt East (Routes 13 & 159). Admission: Free. Parking: $3. Antiques, collectibles, vintage and more. Over 400 vendors and 600 tables. Information: 618-233-0052
Games
▪ Bingo — Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m., Quilt and Cash Bingo at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Silent auction, desserts, refreshments. No outside food or drinks. Bring canned good for food pantry. Information: Rhonda Farrell, 618-416-4499
▪ Bunko — 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, Eckert’s Country Restaurant, 951 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville. On the second and fourth Monday of each month. $5 per person includes game, prizes, beverages, and snacks. No reservation required. Information: 618-233-0513
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Partner night, everyone welcome. Information: 618-236-1200
▪ Trivia Night —Saturday, Jan. 21, doors open 6:30 p.m., game starts 7 p.m. St. Augustine Church, 1910 W. Belle, Belleville. Cash prizes, raffles, walk in’s welcome. $15 per person, $100 for table of 8. Information: 618-233-7159
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Fish by the pound, plate, or sandwich. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite. Open to the public. 618-235-3350
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Columbia Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Columbia American Legion Post 581, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Catfish, shrimp, hot dogs and sides. Carry out available. 618-281-5556
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt All You Can Eat Fried Chicken — 4 to 8 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Huge buffet. $11 adults, $9 seniors, $5 12 to 5, $1 per year of age under 5. 618-476-1180.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
▪ Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club Fish Fry —4 to 8 p.m., Friday, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, Shrimp, Walleye, Desserts. Carryout available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ O’Fallon Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryout available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Sponsored by the Support Committee. Baked and friend cod, shrimp, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Information: 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Fried Chicken — 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. All you can eat. Adults $10; $8 seniors; $5 children (12 and younger). Sponsored by Millstadt VFW Post 22.
Meat Shoot
▪ Belleville Shrine Club Meat Shoot — 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., American Legion Stookey Post 1255, 201 Eiler Rd., Belleville. Open to the public. $3 for meat. $5 for money rounds. Information: 618-874-1870
Comments