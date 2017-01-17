Alton Restaurant Week offers tastes of surf, turf — and beer

Nearly two dozen restaurants in Alton are taking part in Restaurant Week from Friday through Jan. 29, where lunches can be had for $10 and dinners for $25. Some dinners serve two people, and several feature pepperloin as an entre.
The sixth annual January event is a chance for locally owned and operated restaurants to show off a bit, says Stephanie Tate, marking coordinator and partnership director of the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“It gets people out and dining during a time that is pretty typically slow,” for restaurants, Tate says.
The visitors bureau also has a similar event in June, Tate says.
Diners who bring a receipt from a participating restaurant to the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St., will get a free souvenir glass while supplies last.
“Each restaurant taking part has worked hard to put together a menu showcasing their specialties while also providing diners with a distinct culinary experience,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Participating restaurants
The following restaurants are participating in this year’s event. Websites have been included where available:
▪ Bluff City Grill, at 424 E. Broadway, Alton. 618-433-8288; www.bluffcitygrillalton.com/. $10 Bison Burger with house made chips; $25 vegetable spring rolls and basil pesto parmesan and panko crusted cod tail, served over potatoes and vegetable medley, with chocolate peanut butter bars.
▪ Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, 112 W. Third St., Alton; 618-462-1175; www.altonbossa.com/. $25 dinner is a salad, scallops and bacon-wrapped filet mignon with sauteed asparagus and potatoes
▪ Carver’s Southern-Style BBQ, 2716 Grovelin St., Godfrey; 618-467-9999. $10 pulled pork sandwich with a side and soup, or another side; $25 ribs for two with two sides and Texas Toast
▪ Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton; 618-462-4620; www.castellis255.com/. $10 Three-piece chicken, choice of potato or vegetable dinner salad, carrot cake; $25 Dinner for one with breaded shrimp, coaice of potato or vegetbale and carrot cake; $25 dinner for two of pasta and salad with choice of spaghetti, mostaccilli, tortellini or fettucine, carrot cake
▪ Chez Marilyn, 119 W. Third St., Alton, 618-465-8071; $10 cup of soup, salad and half a sandwich; $25 dinner for two, choose two salads, two pastas and two glasses of wine
▪ Elijah P.’s Burgers and Brews, 401 Piasa St., Alton, 618-433-8445; www.elijahps.com/. $10 lunch is gourmet burget and choice of appetizer; $25 dinner for two is maple glazed smoked atlantic salmon or a tenderloin filet topped with crab, asparagus and served with potatoes au gratin.
▪ Fin Inn, 1500 W. Main St., Grafton, 618-786-2030. www.fininn.com/default.htm $10 lunch is choice of fried chicken with roll or fish filets with hush puppies, and choice of a side plus dessert. $25 dinner for two is a fried or flame broiled chicken with roll or fish filet and choice of two sides and dessert.
▪ Gentelin’s on Broadway, 122 E. Broadway, Alton, 618-465-6080, www.gentelinsonbroadway.com/.
▪ Grafton Oyster Bar, 215 W. Water St., Grafton, 618-786-3000. www.graftonoysterbar.com
▪ Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., 618-786-3001; www.thegraftonwinery.com. $10 lunch is a choice of beverage and choice of jerk chicken sandwich with chips, meatball sub with chips, or Vermont burger with chips. $25 dinner for two is a choice of drink and choice of mushroom meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, seafood rissoto, or chicken breast with Swiss chard, bacon, onion and fingerling potatoes
▪ Great Rivers Tap & Grill, 3559-B College Ave., Alton, 618-462-1220; http://greatriverstapandgrill.com/. $10 lunch is smoked salmon devidled eggs or bacon and cheddar pierogi; bison sliders, wedge salad or Basin St. Burger, and apple crisp or gooey butter cake. $25 dinner menu offers the deviled eggs, pierogi and salad for a starter, and choice of duck breast fettuccine, fish & chips, or ribeye with steak fries, and apple crisp or gooey butter cake for dessert.
▪ High Flyers Grille, 16 Terminal Drive, East Alton, 618-251-8500; https://highflyersgrille.wordpress.com/. $10 lunch is soup and salad; $25 dinner for two is two pepperloin kabobs with a side each and house wine or soft drink; or two two-topping large pizzas, two salads and breadsticks.
▪ Jimmy the Greeks, 1856 E. Broadway, Alton, 618-462-6600.
▪ Johnson’s Corner Restaurant, 2000 State St., Alton, 618-465-5640. $10 lunch is an 11-inch pizza with two toppings and a salad; $25 dinner for two is bacon-wrapped sirloins with two sides each.
▪ Journey-Argosy Casino Alton, 1 Piasa St., Alton, 800-711-4263; www.argosyalton.com/Dining/Journey. $25 dinner is 10-ounce New York strip steak served with salad, side and a glass of wine or soft drink.
▪ Morrison’s Irish Pub, 200 State St., Alton, 618-433-8900; www.morrisonirishpub.com/. $10 lunch is choice of a sandwich, side and beverage; $25 dinner is choice of an appetizer, main dish, dessert and beverage.
▪ My Just Desserts, 31 E. Broadway, Alton, 618-462-5881; http://myjustdesserts.org/. $10 lunch is a hot Italian Beef sandwich with chips and potato salad and cherries in the snow for dessert.
▪ Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, 618-463-1470; www.oldbakerybeer.com/. $10 lunch is flatbread, salad and beer or soft drink. $25 dinner for two is choice of two entrees from the meno and two beers or soft drinks.
▪ Olga’s Kitchen, 206 Alton Square, Alton, 618-462-0642; www.olgas.com/. $10 lunch is choice of several entrees and beverage; $25 dinner for two is choice of two beverages, two starters, two entrees and one dessert.
▪ Roper’s Regal Beagle, 3043 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, 618-466-2112; www.ropersregalbeagle.com/home.aspx. $10 lunch is a choice of small two-topping pizza with salad and a soft drink; fish taco plate; or smocked beef brisket po boy with a side of macaroni and cheese and a soft drink. $25 dinner for two is a choice of one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert. $25 dinner for one is choice of three appetizers, choice of salad, a 6-ounce pepperloin, cod pontchartrain, or chicken cavendish and dessert of the day.
▪ State St. Market, 208 State St., Alton, 618-462-8800; $10 lunch is a combonition of any salad and panini and bowl of soup; $25 dinner is a bottle of wine, and a charcuterie tray to share.
▪ Tony’s Restaurant, 312 Piasa St., Alton, 618-462-8384; http://tonysrestaurant.com/. $25 dinner for two, two pasta dinners with salad and wine; or two steak medallions with chardonnay asparagus and smashed potatoes; or $25 6 ounce pepperloin and jumbo lump crab cake dinner, served with dessert.
