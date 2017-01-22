Lifestyle briefs for Jan. 22

Irish Dance Fundraiser
On Jan. 25, at Eckert’s Farm, 951 S. Greenmount Rd, Belleville. A percentage of purchases made on Jan. 25 will benefit World Championship qualifiers, Lucy Wills and Rachel Nugent from the O’Faoláin Academy of Irish Dance. Please tell your Eckert associate that you are shopping, skating and dining to donate to the dancers. Restaurant open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Store open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skating open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pere Marquette Bald Eagle Days
8:30 a.m. Jan. 23, 26, 27, more dates available. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton, plays host to our national bird, the bald eagle. Eagles may be spotted in the tree tops along the Illinois River in the months of January, February, and March. Reservations are required: 618-786-3323. Please dress warmly and bring binoculars.
SWIC to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored at a special observance event Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville Campus, Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave. The program starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 12:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The program will feature Lecia J. Rives of St. Louis. Rives is a motivational speaker, writer, comedienne and attorney who captivates audiences across the globe. She is the founder and president of Speak Up Enterprise, a motivational speaking and publishing company. The event is sponsored by the SWIC Diversity & Inclusion Committee. For more information, contact College Activities at 618-235-2700, ext. 5442.
The World Young Women’s Christian Association
5:30 to 7:30 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Phyllis Wheatley Heritage Center, 2711 Locust, St. Louis. This program is called “Police and the Public: Knowing your Rights in Encounters with Police.” Join Mustafa Abdullah, lead organizer of ACLU of eastern Missouri and Steve Harmon, attorney, retired St. Louis police officer. Knowing your legal rights and how best to exercise them could mean the difference between a bad outcome and a merely unpleasant one. For more information, contact Mary Ferguson, mferguson@ywcastlouis.org.
Comments