Club News: Information about metro-east clubs

Bethalto
▪ The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Dr. For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 618-656-7593.
Fairview Heights
▪ Toastmasters International Club #4206 — 7 p.m., Jan. 24, 10001 Bunkum Road. For more information, email amandabrake1977@gmail.com
Pinckneyville
▪ The United Mine Workers of America — 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 312 North Gordon. Retiree Meeting for all retirees, their spouses and dependents. Information: 618-439-7225
Waterloo
▪ Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 623 Hamacher. For more information, please call Julia at 618-939-3488, ext. 1248
Comments