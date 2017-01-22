Religion briefs for Jan. 21

Confirmation Spectacular
10 a.m. to 6 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Special presentation by Paul J. Kim, vocalist and beatboxer. $25 per person, lunch included. 1 adult per 7 youth required for groups. Registration and payment due by Jan. 27. Information: 618-394-6276 or youthministry@snows.org
Educational Surrogate Program
A training will be held at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Catholic Children’s Home, 1400 State St. in Alton for individuals interested in becoming an educational surrogate volunteer. This is a rewarding opportunity with a minimal time commitment. Stipends are available and lunch is provided that day. There are many children up to age 18 in Illinois who live in residential facilities and are under the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Many of these children require special education services from local schools both public and private. They do not have parents available to act on their behalf when special education decisions are made. The Educational Surrogate Parent (ESP) Volunteer would become familiar with the student records and attend special education meetings where an Individualized Education Program is developed once or twice a year. The ESP would serve in the role of the parent and work with the school team to make educational decisions in the best interest of the student. The ESP would not be involved in day to day educational decisions such as attendance, field trips, parent-teacher conferences. ESP’s can be surrogates for 1 or more students. It is a federal and Illinois State Board of Education mandate that all eligible students have an ESP who must be a citizen, over 18, and completes a one-day training program. ESP’s will be reimbursed $60 for the full day training which includes lunch as well as $50 per semester for each student they agree to be ESP for. Please visit our website: www.sased.org/what-we-do/grants/the-educationalsurrogate-parent-training-program. Any questions call Jim Even 630-955-8055 or e-mail, jeven@sased.org.
Holy Cross Lutheran School Open House
An open house for preschool through eighth grade students will be held 12 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 at Holy Cross Lutheran School, 304 South St., Collinsville. A kindergarten preview including dinner begins at 11:45 a.m. Childcare will be provided. A strong academic foundation for area children since 1848, Holy Cross offers valuable educational opportunities for preschool through eighth grade. Additional informational tours are available by appointment. For more information visit: www.holycrosscares.org or call 618-344-3145.
Maryville Christian School Open House
Maryville Christian School and Maryville Christian High School will host an open house for families with children in grades kindergarten through 11 on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Maryville, 7110 State Route 162, Maryville. This is a free event. At Maryville Christian School, students receive a Christ-centered education that focuses on spiritual, intellectual, emotional, social and physical development. During the open house, parents will have the opportunity to see the school facilities, including our new addition that has two fully equipped science labs, a STEM classroom, media center, and gym, as well as meet the faculty and staff. For more information, contact the school office at 618-505-7000 or visit www.maryvillechristian.org.
New Baden United Methodist Healing service
6:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, New Baden United Methodist Church, 107 W. Hanover St., New Baden. Anyone who desires prayer and anointing for healing of body, mind, or spirit is welcome to attend, regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, call 618-588-3588.
Comments