Lifestyle briefs for Jan. 26

1:17 Unrest in Ferguson, Mo., inspires artist's work Pause

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:27 St. Clair County officials join forces for two tax referenda

2:21 Summit aims to make St. Clair County a healthier place to live

2:56 Belleville East grad scores 14 for Tennessee State in win over SIUE

1:36 Maroons senior leads Belleville West over East

2:58 Father McGivney coach and team talk about first varsity basketball season

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.