Lifestyle briefs for Jan. 26

Elton John tribute in O’Fallon
The Elton John tribute band, Dogs of Society, will be back for the second year for a fundraiser at the O’Fallon Knights of Columbus Hall on Jan. 28. The show “delivers all the notes, licks, beats and harmonies of class ’70s Elton,” according to a press release. The St. Louis-based band features John Gore as Elton John. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. All ages are welcome. For information or tickets: 618-632-6229.
Looking Glass Playhouse presents ‘Ruthless’
The Looking Glass Playhouse, located at 301 W. St. Louis St, Lebanon, will present the award-winning musical comedy, “Ruthless,” which debuts Jan. 26. It irreverently spoofs other iconic Broadway productions such as “Mame” and “Gypsy.” Production dates are: Jan. 26-29 and Feb. 2-5. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees which are at 2 p.m. For information and tickets: 618-537-4962.
Prescribed burning workshop
A workshop on the benefits of prescribed fire for natural areas, requirements of the Illinois Prescribed Fire Act, fire break preparation, and safety and fire equipment used, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois St., Waterloo. The event is free and open to the public. Registrations are required by Thursday. Email: cliffmbr@htc.net or call: 618-935-2542.
Racial Harmony dinner table meeting
The Center for Racial Harmony presents the second in a series of public forums to discuss community wellness. Racial Harmony is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote understanding, cooperation, and communication among all races and ethnic groups. At 6 p.m., Feb. 2, Dixon Center Banquet Hall, Lindenwood University, 2600 West Main St, Belleville, panelists and attendees will discuss issues like education, business, non-profits, and military to civilian integration. The event is free and refreshments will be served. Information: 618-234-0508
State Rep. Katie Stuart coffee meeting
State Rep. Katie Stuart invites residents to share their thoughts on state issues and suggest legislation for the upcoming session of the General Assembly from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in the South Main Diner, 421 S. Main St, Caseyville. “Coffee with Katie” meetings allow residents to meet with Stuart in an informal setting. For more information: repkatiestuart@gmail.com.
