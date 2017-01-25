Upcoming show irreverently spoofs Broadway musicals

Looking Glass Playhouse community theater group in Lebanon will stage “Ruthless! The Musical” this weekend and next.
The production irreverently spoofs Broadway musicals such as “Mame” and “Gypsy.” It played off-Broadway in 1992 and 1993 with music by Marvin Laird and book and lyrics by Joel Paley.
“The script is written so well, and it’s so campy,” said director Jason Johnson, of Dupo. “I’m a big fan of B movies and horror movies, and this was based on ‘The Bad Seed.’ But it’s a comedy. It’s not a serious play in any way, shape or form. It’s very witty.”
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26-28, 2 p.m. Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St.
The mostly veteran cast includes Heather Holland-Daly as Judy Denmark, Zoey Thomas as Tina Denmark; Colin Dowd as Sylvia St. Croix; Kara Grossman as Miss Thom; Isabella Pinkel as Louise Leman; Stephanie Rhein as Lita Encore; Shari Pinkel as Eve Allabout; and Charlie James as Frederick Denmark.
The script is written so well, and its so campy. I’m a big fan of B movies and horror movies, and this was based on ‘The Bad Seed.’ But it’s a comedy. It’s not a serious play in any way, shape or form.
Jason Johnson on “Ruthless!”
“It’s a cast of only eight people, including the cameos, and there’s no chorus,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely an ensemble. We have a small orchestra that consists of two pianos, and they do a great job.”
The crew is made up of Sarah James as assistant director, Anne Ecker as stage manager, Peg Zuger as artistic director and costume designer, Kim Johnson as vocal coach, Jason Koonce as lighting manager and Erin Morton as choreographer.
Reservations are encouraged. People can leave a message at 618-537-4962 or visit www.lookingglassplayhouse.com. Those who buy tickets online can pick out their own seats and receive email confirmation.
Teri Maddox: 618-239-2473, @BNDwriter
At a glance
- What: “Ruthless! The Musical”
- Where: Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St. in Lebanon
- When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26-28, 2 p.m. Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5
- Tickets: $10 on Thursdays and Sundays and $12 on Fridays and Saturdays for adults; $9 and $11 for seniors 60 and older, students, military personnel with ID and LGP members
- Reservations (encouraged): Call 618-537-4962 or visit www.lookingglassplayhouse.com
Comments