Sunday briefs for Jan. 29

Art education
The William and Florence Schmidt Art Center hosts a number of arts education programs built around the theme “Art Inspired.” During each session, children and their adults, will explore art in the galleries, learn about artists and create art of their own. Students will meet from 4:15 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 through April 4, except for March 14 at The Schmidt, SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave, Belleville. The six-week series costs $40. Information: 618-222-5278.
Kindermusik classes
Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music. “ABC Music & Me” evening classes are now enrolling children ages 2-5 for three spring sessions beginning Feb. 1. Classes are held in four-week sessions from 6 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus. Information: 618-468-4731.
St. Louis Blues-Red Cross blood drive
The St. Louis Blues Blood Drive will be held Feb. 1 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the following locations. Appointments can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code Blues or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Missouri locations include:
▪ Painters District Council 58, 2501 59th St., St. Louis.
▪ The Pointe, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin.
▪ The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights.
▪ River Chase, 990 Horan, Fenton.
▪ Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial.
▪ The Mills, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood.
▪ Calvary Church, 3898 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters.
Illinois location:
▪ American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville.
Comments