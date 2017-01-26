Religion briefs for Jan. 28

JCC used book sale
The Jewish Community Center is hosting a winter used book sale Jan. 29 – Feb. 2 at the Staenberg Family Complex, Arts & Education Building, #2 Millstone Campus Dr. in St. Louis. There will be books, audio books, record albums, DVDs and CDs that are in good condition and available for purchase. Information: 314-442-3169.
Monty Jackson at St. John church
Gospel singer, songwriter, arranger and recording artist Monty Jackson will be performing 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church St., Mascoutah. Monty Jackson is affiliated with the First United Methodist Church of Sparta. He has toured with numerous Gospel groups through the years. There is no admission but a free will offering will be taken. Information: 618-566-7311.
St. Stephen church pancake and sausage breakfast
The St. Stephen Church’s Men’s Club is having their annual “All You Can Eat Pancake and Sausage Breakfast” from 8 a.m. to noon, Feb. 5 at Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main, IL Route 157 in Caseyville. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children age 5-12, and under 5 are free. Information: 618-398-9928.
‘The Redemptions’ at Bethalto
Bethalto Church of God, as part of its southern gospel series, presents “The Redemptions,” a group from Arnold, Mo. The concert will take place 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto. An offering will be taken during the event. Information: www.bcog.cc.
Z Team chili fundraiser
The Zion Evangelical church will be selling chili from 11a.m. to 2p.m., Jan. 29 at 117 W. White St, Millstadt. Proceeds will benefit the Z Team, a group at the church. Information: 618-476-1778
