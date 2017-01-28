Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings this week

Belleville
▪ Gateway East Artists Guild — The purpose of this non-profit organization of art enthusiasts is to encourage self-expression through the visual arts, and to foster awareness, appreciation and artistic development through educational programs. The next meeting is 6 p.m., Feb. 1 on the Belleville SWIC campus, 201 East Church St, Belleville. There will be the monthly artists competition, critique, artist of the month display in the main hall and refreshments. Information: http://geag.net.
▪ L.I.F.T. luncheon — “Living Information for Today” is a social club for widows and widowers. Their next meeting is a luncheon which will take place 11:30 a.m., Feb. 1 at Fischer’s restaurant, 2100 W. Main, Belleville. The entertainment at this event will be singer Dan Balsams. Information: 618-233-0592.
▪ Metro East Social Singles — The Metro East Social Singles is an organization of women and men who are interested in making new friends and having fun together in a social setting. The next meeting will be a chili pot luck, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 3 at Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 IL Route 15, Belleville. Information: metroeastsocialsingles.com.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Optimist Clubs are dedicated to “bringing out the best in kids” and do their part through community service programs. The next meeting is at noon Jan. 31, Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. and the program will be musical entertainment with presenters, Steve and Jamie Eros. Information: http://www.bellevilleoptimist.org/.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — SCCGS is a non profit, volunteer group of genealogists, founded in 1977 whose goal is to preserve ancestral records, encourage the study of family history and to promote genealogical publications. The next meeting is 7 p.m., Feb. 2 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. John Keck provides a look at the life of “John Reynolds, Governor, Historian, and Genealogy Resource.” This presentation is free and open to the public. Information: www.stclair-ilgs.org.
▪ Wednesday Club —The Wednesday Club’s next meeting is 11:30 a.m. at Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St., Belleville. The next meeting will include a book sale, canned good collection and fire safety presentation by Brad White of the O’Fallon Fire Department. Members only need attend. Information: 618-398-3578.
East St. Louis
▪ Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois Chili Competition — The Shriners are a brotherhood of men dedicated to fun and fellowship but with a serious purpose. At 11 a.m. Feb. 1, 609 St. Louis Ave., East St. Louis, there will be a chili competition with a dessert wheel, games, and silent auction. Information: 618-874-1870.
O’Fallon
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Trivia Night — The O’Fallon Garden Club, founded in 2010, is a volunteer organization dedicated to beautifying the city of O’Fallon. At 6 p.m., Feb. 4 in the Katy Cavins Center, 308 E. 5th St, O’Fallon, the club hosts the 5th annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction. The cost is $120 for a table of 8 or $15 per person. Advance tickets can be purchased at the parks and recreation office at 305 5th St., O’Fallon. Information: www.ofallongardenclub.com.
▪ XI CHI Chapter #5456 of ESA International — Since 1929, ESA has created a network of chapters to participate in community education, service and philanthropy. The next meeting is 6 p.m., Feb. 1 at St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Rd., Fairview Heights. Information: 618-593-3488.
