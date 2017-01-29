U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

Drinking water is essential to good health. However, drinking too much water causes low sodium levels and can result in a mild to life-threatening condition called hyponatremia. A new study released in the New England Journal of Medicine found an increase of hyponatremia in Ironman triathlons. The study found that women triathletes with a racing time of nine hours or more appear to be the most susceptible to hyponatremia. So, how much water should the average person drink?