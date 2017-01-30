What’s Happening: Events Jan. 25-Feb. 1

Concerts
Dogs of Society — 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E Hwy 50, O'Fallon. Dogs of Society is an Elton John tribute band. Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Information: 618-632-6229
Gypsy Live — 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St, Edwardsville. James Walsh and company play classic hits. Information: 618-307-1750
The Memories of Elvis — 6 p.m., Jan. 28, C K & L of I Country Club, 2800 North Illinois St, Swansea. Starring Steve Davis and The MidSouth Revival Band. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Silent and oral auction. Cash bar. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Belleville. 618-235-0498
Festivals
Bald Eagle Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 29. Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center, 13653 Lodge Blvd, Grafton. Live music, face painting, food, free entry, Masters of the Sky Show is $3 per ticket. Information: 618-786-2331
Food
Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
Coffee with a Cop — 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Programs and Services for Older Persons, 201 N. Church St, Belleville. Join your neighbors and local police officers for coffee and conversation. Sponsored by SWIC. Information: 618-234-4410, x7032
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club Fish Fry —4 to 8 p.m., Friday, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, Shrimp, Walleye, Desserts. Carryout available. 618-476-1891
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. Children’s menu. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-243-6545.
Rib Mania — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23. Eckert’s Country Store, 951 S. Greenmount Rd, Belleville. Receive one free rack of smoked ribs when you purchase one rack at regular price. Information: 618-233-0513
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
St. Louis BBQ Society’s 7th annual Freeze-Que — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 28 and 29. Highway 61 Roadhouse, 34 S Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves. BBQ competition, live music. Proceeds to benefit Carney’s Kids Foundation. Information: 314-968-0061
Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Information: 618-222-7171.
The 38th Annual Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29, Christ United Church of Christ, 26 North 14th St, Belleville. Information: 618-233-1962
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Whole Hog Sausage Supper — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Jan. 28, Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 West North St, Alhambra. All you can eat sausage, sides, and dessert. Adults $10. Kids 5 to 10, $5. Under 4 free. Carry outs and advance ordering available. 618-488-3733
Games
All Music Trivia Night — 6:15 p.m., Jan. 28, St. Henry Catholic Church Parish Center, 5315 West Main Street, Belleville. Attendance prizes, mulligans, 50/50, silent auction. $20 per person. Information: 618-540-8383
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m., Jan. 27, Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson St, Millstadt. Information: 618-476-3731
Strategy Board Games for the Family — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday at Fantasy Books, 1113 East Main Street, Belleville. Learn to play fun strategy games for the whole family. Free event. Information: www.meetup.com/metro-east-gamers
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 28, Voigt Hall, 901 S. Main, IL Route 157, Caseyville. Maximum of 8 players per team. Cost is $12 per person. 50/50 drawings and mulligans. Free soft drinks and snacks. Sponsored by the St. Stephen Catholic Church Men's Club. Information: 618-604-0600
Trivia Night — 6:15 p.m., Jan. 28, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 205 Rasp Street, Shiloh. Tables of 8; $10 a person. Silent auction, 50/50 drawing, mulligans. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sponsored by Corpus Christi Catholic Church Youth Ministry benefits teenage orphans in Uganda. Information: 618-920-3914
Meat Shoots
Hands to Help Meat Shoot — Noon to 5 p.m., Jan. 29, American Legion, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Dessert raffles, food, attendance prizes, shoot and wheel rounds, silent auction. Children must be accompanied by adult. Information: 618-235-8853
Comments