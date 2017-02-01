What’s Happening Events Feb. 1-9

Deadline for What's Happening is the Thursday at noon prior to the week the event occurs. We must receive your event in writing and please include a phone number for any questions.
Dances
▪ Square Dance — 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Gibault Catholic high school, Columbia Ave. and Moore St., Waterloo. Sponsored by Waterloo Quadrilles square dance club. Information: 618-939-7069.
▪ Square Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. Information: 618-660-6030.
Event
▪ Comic Mike Gardner — 8 p.m. Friday, Hey Guys Comedy club, 5225 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Information: 618-416-6434.
▪ Illinois Trekkers 5k/10k Kickoff walk — 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Our Lady of the Snows, Shrine Hotel, 451 S. DeMazenod Dr., Belleville. $3 fee for all participants. Information: 618-416-5533.
▪ Meditation class — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Facilitated by Lynne Hullinger. Cost $1. Information: 618-656-0300.
▪ Pet supply drive and cupcake decorating — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Cost of admission: pet food or other pet item. Donations accepted until Feb. 15. Information: 618-288-1212.
▪ St. Andrew’s used book sale — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Information: 618-656-1294.
▪ Zumbathon — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Memorial's Belleville sports center, 1001 S. 74th St., Belleville. $10 donation benefits the American Heart Association. Information: 618-398-2778.
Food
▪ Annual Fried Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, St. John Lutheran church, 8446 1st Rd, Ruma. Carryout and buckets of chicken. 618-282-6060.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, 1/4 fried chicken, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Boy Scout Troop 86 Chili Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Holy Cross Lutheran school cafeteria, 304 S. St., Collinsville. Carry outs. Adults $7, ages 5-12 $5, and under 4 years of age are free. 618-691-9741.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, Cajun cut-ups, crab cakes, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Rd., Swansea. Chicken, gyros, Greek Salad, homemade pastries. Carryout available. 618-277-0330.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd., Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock. Carryout available. 618-877-3300.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt.
▪ Millstadt Sportsmen’s Club Fish Fry —4 to 8 p.m., Friday, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, Shrimp, Walleye, Desserts. Carryout available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Sponsored by KC and Ladies Auxiliary. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Sponsored by Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805 and Ladies Auxiliary. Fried and grilled fish and chicken, homemade sides and desserts. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. Information: 618-243-6545.
▪ Polar Bear BBQ — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church, 1209 Royal Heights Rd., Belleville. Pork steaks, brats, hot dogs. Carry out, 618 234-3165.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 8303 Concordia Church Rd., Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides, and desserts. Carry out, 618-235-0150.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Sponsored by Eagles No. 545. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout, 618-624-5412. Auxiliary bake sale for charity.
▪ Spaghetti Dinner — 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Masonic Lodge, 205 W. High St., Freeburg. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund. Adults $8, child $4, under 5 free. Carry out available.
▪ St. Luke Luncheon, Card Party and Bingo — Noon. Tuesday, Feb. 7, St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cost of event $7. Bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. 618-236-1124.
▪ St. Pancratius Bake Sale — 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3rd and 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4th, St. Pancratius Catholic Church, 2213 North 2nd Street, Fayetteville. 618-677-2717
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. Information: 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Choice of cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp, 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bowl-a-thon Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Saturday, Bel-Air Bowl, 200 South Belt West, Belleville. $20 per person, includes shoe rental and attendance prizes. 618-476-7326.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or Phil Jarosik 618-288-7910.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Partner night, everyone welcome. Information: 618-236-1200.
▪ Lincoln Place Heritage Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday, St. Gregory Armenian Hall, 3501 Century Dr., Granite City. $15 per person. 8 per table. Information: 618-451-2611.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Saturday, Katy Cavins Center, 308 E. 5th St, O’Fallon. $120 for a table of 8 or $15 per person. Information: www.ofallongardenclub.com.
▪ St. Michael’s Church Trivia Night — 6 p.m., Saturday, St. Michael’s Parish Hall, Paderborn, 4576 Buss Branch Rd., Waterloo. The cost is $15 per person. 8 per table. Information: 618-473-2987.
▪ Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Althoff High Heritage hall, W. Main St. and Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville. $12 per person, 6-8 per table. Sponsored by the Friends of the Belleville public library. Information: 618-234-7169.
▪ Trivia Night and Silent Auction — 6 p.m., Bluff Grange, 8567 State Route 163, Millstadt. $15 per person, 8 per table. Proceeds benefit youth fencing team. Information: 314-974-3078.
