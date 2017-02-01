Lifestyle briefs for Feb. 2

Belleville AmeriCorp announces new director
Belleville AmeriCorps at SWIC has appointed Kimberly Vrooman of Freeburg as the new program director. Vrooman is an alumni of SWIC, and holds a bachelor’s degree from the Pierre Laclede Honors College at the University of Missouri–St. Louis as well as a master’s degree in theory of communication and composition from SIUE and teaches as an adjunct English instructor at SWIC.
Belleville AmeriCorps supports neighborhood and school efforts to strengthen the community. Members serve in local elementary and junior high schools through tutoring programs and summer camps, as well as through local nonprofits and community events. Information: swic.edu/americorps.
Free tax preparation by the AARP
Since 1968, the volunteer-based AARP Tax-Aide program has helped millions of seniors and individuals making less than $80k per year file their taxes for free. Participants must bring a valid photo identification card, a social security card for themselves and each dependent, last year’s completed tax returns, and proof of health insurance. Appointments are available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays every week until April 18, which is the last day to file taxes in 2017, at the O’Fallon public library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Information: 618-632-3783.
‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’
The Belleville West Little Theatre is presenting Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” which is adapted from the Broadway production and film. Based on the Hans Christian Andersen tale, “The Little Mermaid Jr.” is an enchanting look at the sacrifices made for love and acceptance. The performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2-3 at the Belleville West Performing Arts center, 4063 Frank School Parkway West, Belleville. Tickets cost $7 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for children and seniors. Information: bhentze@bths201.org.
Memorial hospital auxillary collection
The Memorial hospital auxiliary is accepting donations for the 2017 book bazaar 8-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 13 at the locations listed below. There will be Saturday drop off hours 8 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, March 4, and April 4. Acceptable donations include books, sheet music, vintage magazines, records, cookbooks, yearbooks, CDs, movie videos and DVDs. Information: 618-257-5545.
Donation Barrel Locations
▪ Belleville Health and Sports Center — 1001 S. 74th Street, Belleville
▪ Family Physicians of O’Fallon — 310 N. 7 Hills Rd, O’Fallon
▪ Memorial Hospital — Main Lobby, Entrance D and the orthopedic and neurosciences center
▪ Schnucks Markets — 907 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon, IL and 5720 N. Belt West, Belleville and 110 Carlyle Plaza Dr., Belleville and 2665 N. Illinois St., Swansea
▪ Shop ‘n Save — 4201 N. Belt West, Belleville
▪ YMCA — 284 N. 7 Hills Rd., O’Fallon and 2627 Carlyle Ave, Belleville
Millstadt Primary Center Kindergarten registration
The Millstadt Primary center is holding kindergarten registration for children who will be starting school in the fall so that school officials can plan the appropriate number of classrooms for new students. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 8-9 at the Millstadt Primary center, 105 W. Parkview Dr., Millstadt. Registration information and forms can be found on the school web site: www.millstadt.stclair.k12.il.us or call 618-467-7100, ext 1021.
Monroe Actors stage company auditions
Monroe Actors Stage Company is holding auditions for “Silent Sky” at 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Monday and Feb. 7, Tuesday in the Capitol Theater, 202 S. Main St. in Waterloo. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Director John Campbell will be looking for four women and one man to fill the roles needed. Information: 314-574-8947.
PFLAG film screening
PFLAG, formerly known as Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is the United States’ largest organization for parents, families, friends, and allies united with people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m., Feb. 2 at the St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W B St, Belleville. There will be a film screening of “Gay Youth” which addresses the issues of LGBTQ teens coming out, parental support, and the tragedies of peer harassment. Refreshments are provided and confidentiality is respected. Information: 618-624-2913
Riverwind storytellers
The Riverwind storytellers are a diverse group of storytellers from many walks of life and they will be performing “Love Around the World” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Glen Carbon public library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. The program is a collection of inspirational stories about the power of love from different cultures and times in celebration of Valentine’s day. There is no cost for this program. Information: 618-288-1212
Tom Qualls Foundation for People and Animals
The Tom Qualls Foundation for People and Animals is hosting their annual Valentine’s Sweet Hearts program for needy dogs and cats in which they ask for donations of dog and cat food, dog houses, hay, tarps, or a monetary gift from the community to benefit local animals in Washington Park and the metro east. The program will take place noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Wishing Well Ministry outreach, 6103 North Park Dr., Washington Park. For more information contact Reverend Tom Qualls, Sr.: 618-722-0348.
‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’
The Monroe Actors stage company will present “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher During, a contemporary adult comedy about absurdism when contemplating the human condition. The performances are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Sunday and the show will run Feb. 3-5 and Feb. 10-12 at the MACS Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. Tickets are $12 and a discounted rate is available for seniors and students. Information: 618-939-7469 or www.masctheatre.org.
Comments