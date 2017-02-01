Where’s the beef? The grossest foods in Illinois and Missouri

If you like your Italian beef sandwich without the beef, you’re not an alien. You’re from Chicago or somewhere nearby.
The soggy snack known as “gravy bread” is the grossest food that Illinois residents love, according to Thrillist.com. The lifestyle website recently released a list of the grossest foods (that people actually love) in each state.
Gravy bread topped the list in Illinois.
It’s best described as an Italian beef sandwich without the beef. Soak your bun in a spicy beef sauce. That’s gravy bread in a nutshell.
Across the river, St. Louis-style pizza is debatably gross or delicious.
To love Provel or not love Provel; that is the question.
The cheese, a combination of mild cheddar, Swiss and provolone, is a hometown favorite. Imo’s yeast-free crust also separates it from the rest.
Don’t worry, there was no mention of other beloved St. Louis favorites. Toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake and Ted Drewes Frozen Custard remain safe from scrutiny.
