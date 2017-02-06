Food brief

Valentine’s wine tasting
What: Paula Widmaier from Duckhorn Vineyards will be pouring during the annual tasting
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Where: The Cheeskeeper, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville
Features: Red wines are from Duckhorn and Paraduxx in Napa Valley; Goldeneye and Migration in Anderson Valley; and the new Canvasback from Washington State. As well, Decoy Zinfandel and a couple white wines, the Napa Sauvignon Blanc, will be sampled. Fifteen percent off all featured wines during the tastings.
Information: 618-398-7184 and on Facebook
