Food brief

February 6, 2017 10:45 AM

Valentine’s wine tasting

What: Paula Widmaier from Duckhorn Vineyards will be pouring during the annual tasting

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Where: The Cheeskeeper, 6500 W. Main St., Belleville

Features: Red wines are from Duckhorn and Paraduxx in Napa Valley; Goldeneye and Migration in Anderson Valley; and the new Canvasback from Washington State. As well, Decoy Zinfandel and a couple white wines, the Napa Sauvignon Blanc, will be sampled. Fifteen percent off all featured wines during the tastings.

Information: 618-398-7184 and on Facebook

