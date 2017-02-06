Forget baking a cake, roast a chicken dinner in your Bundt pan

We all like the ease of a one-pan dinner, but who knew that a Bundt pan could roast a chicken and vegetables to perfection? I never use the darn thing. That will have to change.
According to a variety of bloggers and cooking websites, using the pan is the “best, easiest way to make juicy, flavorful, crispy-on-the-outside roasted chicken (plus veggies),” says Tablespoon.com.
Traditional roasting rack and sheet pan methods have the same flaw, experts say: there's no air circulation around the whole bird. On a sheet pan, air can't flow underneath it, while a roasting pan may get the chicken off the bottom, the sides of the pan keep heat from getting to it completely. You end up with a pale bottom and often unevenly cooked chicken.
From Tablespoon.com: “Making creative use of a Bundt pan provides that hard-to-achieve, even-air circulation resulting in unbelievably crisp skin (seriously, everyone will ask you how you did it) and allows the chicken to cook evenly so every bite is deliciously juicy and not dried out.”
Hard to beat that endorsement. Plus, you fill the bottom of the Bundt pan with potatoes, carrots, etc., so you’ve got the whole meal made for you in the oven in about an hour.
If you Google Bundt pan chicken, you’ll find a variety of recipes. I’ve provided one here.
Reader request
Last week, a reader called and said she’d read about a recipe called 5-Cheese Chicken. She was curious what it entailed. I did some searching and found a lot of recipes called 3-Cheese Penne and 3-Cheese Chicken, but only a few with five cheeses. Staying with what the reader requested, I found a really loaded-with-cheese recipe from Food.com: Swiss, mozzarella, Cheddar, ricotta and Parmesan. I’m of the opinion the cheese sauce that goes on top of the baked chicken is a tad too much. It could easily be left off, but then it would only be 4-Cheese Chicken.
Bundt Pan Roasted Chicken and Vegetables
1 whole chicken (3 1/2 pounds), cleaned and patted dry
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
Salt and pepper, to taste
8 red potatoes, cut in halves or quarters
2 large carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks
1 small yellow onion, cut into wedges
1 stalk celery, cut into medium chunks
3 garlic cloves, peeled and halved
2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage, finely chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried
4 sprigs fresh rosemary, or 3 teaspoons dried
6 sprigs fresh thyme, or 3/4 teaspoon dried, ground thyme
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat outside of chicken with 1-2 tablespoons olive oil, plus dried poultry seasoning, salt and pepper.
Cover hole in Bundt pan with a piece of aluminum foil.
Place all veggies and herbs in the Bundt pan and drizzle with remaining olive oil. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper if desired. Mix.
Place body cavity of the chicken over center cone of pan and press down so that it is snugly held in place. (It’s OK that it rests on top of veggies.) Tuck the wings back.
Place a few herb sprigs in the neck cavity, if desired. Place the Bundt pan on a baking sheet to catch any dripping grease from the inside of the bird.
Bake 45 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
5-Cheese Chicken
4 large boneless chicken breasts
4 thin slices Swiss cheese
4 thin slices mozzarella cheese
1⁄2 cup ricotta cheese
1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese
1 egg yolk
Flour
1 egg, well beaten
1⁄4 to 1⁄3 cup dry breadcrumbs
CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 1⁄4 cups milk
1⁄2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons dry sherry
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Flatten the chicken breasts between plastic wrap with mallet.
On each breast place a slice of mozzarella and Swiss cheese.
Mix ricotta and Parmesan with egg yolk; place a spoonful at the wide end of each breast.
Roll up breast and secure with toothpicks.
Roll each in flour and egg, then coat with crumbs.
Brown breasts in oil and butter.
Arrange in baking dish. Bake 20 minutes.
While chicken is baking, make Cheddar cheese sauce: Melt butter in a sauce pan. Stir in flour. Add milk and cook, stirring, until thickened.
Stir in Worcestershire sauce, dry sherry and shredded Cheddar cheese. Stir till cheese has melted.
Remove chicken from oven and cover with sauce.
Yield: 4 servings.
