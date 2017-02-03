Religion briefs for Feb. 4

Black History Month: ‘Conversations of Compassion’
The series “Conversations of Compassion,” a community celebration of Black History Month, will be co-hosted by the St. John’s United Methodist Church and the Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Saturday during February.
The Feb. 4 and Feb. 18 meetings will take place at St. John’s UMC, 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville. The Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 meetings will be at Mt. Joy Church, 327 Olive at Schwarz, Edwardsville. After a viewing of “The African-Americans” hosted by Dr. Henry Louis Gates of Harvard University, the group will be led in a discussion about class, race and faith by ministers from the two churches. Information: 618-345-5692.
Hearts in Faith
Hearts in Faith is a faith-based organization devoted to empowering the single mother by promoting healthy relationships as well as emotional, mental and spiritual strength. The next meeting is 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Babysitting not be provided. Information: leslie.davis@heartsinfaith.org or 314-529-0214.
Homework Help and Hoops
Homework Help and Hoops is an after-school tutoring program from 3 to 7 p.m Tuesdays and 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. John Church, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. The group’s goal is to help the child finish the homework that was assigned that day at school as well as providing extra help in subjects, as needed. HHH is seeking volunteers to assist in this program. Information: 618-344-2526.
