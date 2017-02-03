Meetings scheduled for area clubs this week

Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting is noon Tuesday at 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. The program will be “Tips to Improve Your Picture Taking” presented by David Philips. Information: www.bellevilleoptimist.org.
PSOP Book Club — The next meeting is 10 a.m. Thursday at the Programs and Services for Older Persons center on the Southwestern Illinois Campus at 201 N. Church St., Belleville. The monthly club read is “The Secret Keeper” by Kate Morton and the discussion will be led by Nancy Joiner.
St. Clair County Garden Club — The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fischer’s Restaurant, 2100 W. Main St., Belleville. John Miller of the Purple Martin Conservation Association will present “Attracting Purple Martins.” Barbara Lay will discuss the care of shrubs and Sue Beach will present creative Valentine’s Day designs. The cost of admission is $13. Information: 618-791-2246.
Edwardsville
Madison County Genealogical Society — The next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday in the Edwardsville Public Library community meeting room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Lola DeGroff will give a talk on “Women in the War of 1812.” Information: mcgsil@yahoo.com.
Fairview Heights
Polish American Ladies Society — The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights. Bring a brown bag lunch and items for the food pantry. The society will provide dessert and drinks.
O’Fallon
Illinois Trekker Volksmarch Club — The Illinois Trekkers, which is based in O’Fallon, is holding a group walk-through of historic Litchfield beginning 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Walgreen’s, 1202 W. Union Ave., Litchfield. There is a $3 fee for all participants. Information: wmalina@charter.net or 618-588-4097.
The O’Fallon Garden Club — “Topic to Table: All about Olive Oils,” will be the subject of the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rock Springs Park Cabin, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. The program will be presented by the staff of Fezzwigs Marketplace. There is no cost for this event and refreshments will be served. Information: www.ofallongardenclub.com.
The O’Fallon Writing Group — This group provides a safe place to brainstorm with other writers and receive feedback on manuscripts. The inaugural meeting is 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza. Information: 618-632-3783.
Scott Air Force Base
NARFE Chapter 1019 — Members of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees is the only organization dedicated solely to protecting the health care and retirement benefits of federal employees and their survivors. The next meeting is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing, Shiloh. Guests are welcome to attend. Information: 618-526-7932.
Comments