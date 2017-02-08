What’s Happening for Feb. 9-16

The deadline for What's Happening is the Thursday at noon prior to the week the event occurs. We must receive your event in writing and please include a phone number for any questions.
Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Fax to 618-236-9773. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Dance
▪ Dandy Dancer Square Dance Lessons — 7 to 9 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Information: 618-660-6030.
▪ Guns, Chicken, and Beer Dance — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Tickets: $35 at door. $10 youth. Chicken dinner, gun raffle, and dancing. Music by Cactus Moon. 618-248-5505.
Event
▪ Bud Summers — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Music by Bud Summers, food, and drinks after hours at the library. For ages 21+. 618-632-3783.
▪ Indoor Rifle Shoot — Noon Sunday. Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Open rounds, field sights only, and standing rounds. 618-476-1891.
▪ Indoor Yard Sale — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt E., Belleville. Admission: $5 on Friday, free on Saturday. 618-233-0052.
▪ Seventh Annual Chocolate Rendezvous — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Lebanon on St. Louis St., “the brick street.” Participating merchants will have complimentary homemade chocolate treats and there will be a drawing for prizes. Sponsored by the Lebanon St. Louis Street Merchants Association. 618-791-5796.
▪ Fifth Annual Lincoln Gala and Dinner — 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Dinner, door prizes, and gun raffle. Sponsored by the St. Clair County Republicans. Information: 618-971-9555.
▪ Metro East Real Estate Investors Association Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Monday, Leighton Evatt American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Speaker: Attorney Doug Gruenke. $20 guest fee. 618-877-6352.
▪ Naturalization Ceremony — 10 a.m. Friday, Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. 109 candidates will become citizens. Guest speaker: Belleville Mayor, Mark W. Eckert. 618-482-9373.
▪ Rummage Sale — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. St. Henry Creative Learning Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. $5 admission on Friday. $5 a bag sale beginning noon on Saturday. 618-234-6061.
▪ Third Annual Mid-Town Chocolate Crawl — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Event begins at 825 W. Main St., Belleville. Locals merchants will give away free chocolate treats. Sponsored by Tapestry of Community Offerings. 618-257-8626.
Food
▪ Albers American Legion Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Tickets: $8 adult, $4 child, 5 and under free. Carryout’s available. Proceeds benefit legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Five Course Candlelight Dinner — 6 p.m. Saturday. Vici's Front Porch and Tea Garden, 1109 Mill Street, Maeystown. $75 per couple. Information: 618-539-3665.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, shrimp, sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sportsmen’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryout available. 618-476-1891.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ New Athens Knights of Columbus Annual Valentine’s Candlelight Steak Dinner — 4:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday. St. Agatha’s Parish Center, 207 S. Market St., New Athens. Ribeye, jumbo shrimp or chicken. 618-363-7359.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Summerfield Lions Club Annual Breakfast Buffet — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. $10 adult, $5 child, 4 and under free. 618-934-3841.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ To My Valentine Luncheon — 12:15 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Speakers: Gloria Blechle and Cathy Harvey. Tickets: $16. 618-344-7967.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. 618-667-8387.
▪ Valentine Love Luncheon — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Lunch, games, and trivia. Speaker: Cathy Harvey. Sponsored by the Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club. 618-398-0772.
▪ Valentine’s Spaghetti Dinner — 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Life Center Fellowship Hall, 148 Wilma Dr., Maryville. Tickets: $9 adults, $6 children, free 5 and under. Proceeds fund the Our Lord’s Lutheran Church Youth Group. 618-345-5692.
▪ Valentine’s Wine Pairing Dinner — 5 p.m. Saturday. Hidden Lake Winery and Banquet Center, 10580 Wellen Road, Aviston. Five course dinner with wine selections. Tickets: $40. 618-228-9111.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bunco — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Beginners welcome. 618-656-0300.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday, Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Partner night, everyone welcome. 618-236-1200.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Pancratius, 2213 North 2nd Street, Fayetteville. $5 per player. 618-791-5705.
▪ Strategy Board Game Day — 1 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville Campus, cafeteria, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Sponsored by the Metro East Gamers. Information: www.meetup.com/metro-east-gamers.
Meat Shoot
▪ BBQ and Meat Shoot — Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Caseyville Moose Lodge #4, 8550 Bunkum Rd., Caseyville. BBQ, pork steaks, chicken and sides. Meat shoot and a wheel with tickets. 618-398-4477.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Ham, pork loin, bacon, money rounds, raffles. 618-398-5363.
Theater
▪ Five Women Wearing the Same Dress — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 15-18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Dunham Hall Theater, Southern Illinois University campus, Edwardsville. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors. 618-650-2774.
▪ Pre-Valentine Comedy Show starring Mike Toomey — 8 p.m. Saturday. The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. A night of comedy with Mike Toomey. Tickets: $14 each or 2 for $22. 618-307-1750.
▪ Star Wars Valentine’s Day — 1 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Edwardsville High School Drama Club presents “Love You to the Death Star and Back,” an original Star Wars production. 618-288-1212.
▪ Today’s Patsy Cline — 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. show, Friday, Feb. 17. The Gathering Place Off Broadway, 290 S. Burns St., Sparta. Shanna Frederick performs a tribute to Patsy Cline. Tickets: $35. 618-965-3726 or 618-967-9926.
Comments