O’Fallon grad stars in new reality TV show as digital survivalist

1:01 Pence casts tie-breaking vote on DeVos' nomination for education secretary Pause

2:02 Gov. Rauner talks to students about importance of advanced classes

1:46 First Baptist Church in O'Fallon turns 150

1:03 You can watch live streams of McKendree games thanks to intern

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:27 Learning Resource Center re-opens to serve the East St. Louis community

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

0:33 Dog rescued from fire

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.