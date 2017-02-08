Lifestyle briefs for Feb. 9-16

‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’
The Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville Department of Theater presents “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” a comedic examination of friendship, bridesmaids and the power that comes from wearing the same dress. The play will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15-18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Katherine Dunham Theater on the SIUE campus. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Discounted tickets are available for groups of more than 10 people. Information: 618-650-2774.
Habitat for Humanity family selection meetings
The O’Fallon chapter of Habitat for Humanity is holding two public meetings to choose the families whose houses will be built in the area this spring. Family selection will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon.
Grief center retreat
The Heartlinks Grief Center provides coping strategies and activities for adults who have lost their spouse or significant other. This retreat will occur 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. Lunch will be served and child care provided for those who need it. Information: 618-277-1800.
Motivational conference
Monty Weatherall Ministries has partnered with the Deliverance Mission Christian Church to hold the 2017 Get Out and Do It conference 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 3 Emerald Terrace, Swansea. The event provides attendees with the strategies to follow their dreams and live to their highest potential. Keynote speakers include Rachel Jackson, the Rev. Shane Bishop, and V. Kenneth Johnson. Tickets $20. Information: www.eventbrite.com.
Soulful Sunday Soiree set
In recognition of Black History Month, Southwestern Illinois College will host an afternoon of live entertainment provided by Press Play, a multi-genre performing band that plays everything from jazz to soul. The event takes place 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Schmidt Art Center, SWIC campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. There will also be an open dinner buffet. Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased by calling 618-235-2700, ext. 5205.
Turkey Hill Grange to meet
The Turkey Hill Grange will be meeting 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Grange Hall, 1375 Illinois 15, Belleville. Keynote speaker is Thomas Trice of Trice Transformational Training. Refreshments will follow the presentation.
