Lifestyle briefs for Feb. 12

MindsEye Soirée
MindsEye, a Belleville-based non-profit that helps individuals with visual impairments, is hosting a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday at the Palladium, 1400 Park place, St. Louis. Cajun-themed food will be provided by Butler’s Pantry and live jazz will be performed by the Original Knights of Swing during silent and live auctions.
The Father Wittenbrink-OMI Visionary Awards, which recognize significant contributions to the blind community in St. Louis, are given out at this event.
Recipients include:
▪ Richard Mark of Ameren Illinois.
▪ Dr. Michael Donahoe of Ophthalmology Consultants.
Information: 618-394-6447.
Path to Freedom
Travel the infamous Underground Railroad on a two-hour guided shuttle tour scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, March 25, starting at the Visitor’s Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Historian J.E. Robinson will act as conductor taking visitors to the sites scattered throughout Alton and Godfrey. Tickets $25. Information: 618-465-6676 or 1-800-258-6645.
Prince Tribute Band at Wildey Theatre
Chase & Ovation plays every musical period of Prince’s expansive career at two different shows, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Information: 618-307-2053.
Prince, who was a legend in rock and R&B music, died in 2016.
Roosevelt Grade School 60th Class Reunion
The 1957 Roosevelt Grade School Class Reunion is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Silver Creek Saloon and Grill, 2520 Masoutah Ave., Belleville. This gathering is open to the public.
‘Stamping, Shouting and Singing Home’
In honor of Black History Month, The Black Rep will perform Lisa Evans’s “Stamping, Shouting and Singing Home” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Southwestern Illinois College Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave, Belleville. The Black Rep is the largest professional African-American theater company in the nation. Tickets $10. Information: 618-235-2700 ext. 5205.
Thursday Thoughts with SIUE
The Southwestern Illinois University of Edwardsville Office of Educational Outreach joins with Main Street Community Center to present Dr. Luke Snell’s lecture, “The Roots of Cement” from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Cement can be traced back to Egypt and techniques used to build the pyramids. Information: 618-656-0300.
Comments