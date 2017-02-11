Club News: Information about metro-east clubs this week

Belleville
▪ Belleville Community Band — This non-profit, all-volunteer organization meets 7:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday night at the Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Information: 618-974-9733.
▪ Belleville Metro East Christian Women’s Club — The club is celebrating Valentine’s Day with games, trivia, and a luncheon from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. Keynote speaker, Cathy Harvey, will share “Beyond Depression: What’s the Point”, a lesson about faith and the trials of living. Tickets $12. Information: 618-398-0772.
▪ Friends of the Belleville Public Library — The next meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday at Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington, Belleville.
▪ Grief support group — The monthly meeting is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Hospice office, 5110 West Main St., Belleville. Information: 618-277-1800.
▪ St. Clair Woman’s Club — The club’s board meeting and brunch is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 Jackson St., Belleville.
▪ Westside Optimist Club of Belleville — The club’s usual meeting place, Fischer’s Restaurant, is closing. Westside Optimist Club is now meeting noon Thursdays at 4204 Restaurant, 4204 W. Main St., Belleville.
Caseyville
▪ American Association of University Women — The AAUW’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, 363 Old Collinsville Road., Caseyville. Rachel Jackson will present “Project Compassion’s Empowering Girls.”
Collinsville
▪ Metro East Real Estate Investors Association — The next meeting of MEREIA is 6 p.m. Monday at the American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St, Collinsville. Information: 618-877-6352.
Dupo
▪ Dupo Classmates and Friends — The next meeting is 11 a.m. Thursday at Cracker Barrel, 3160 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh.
Edwardsville
▪ Madison County Historical Society — Coal mining authority Bob Gibson presents “The Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining” 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Madison County Archival Library, 801 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Information: 618-656-7569.
Fairview Heights
▪ Fairview Heights Toastmasters #4206 — Attendees learn how to improve communication and leadership skills at the next club meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights.
Granite City
▪ Genealogy Club — The next meeting is 1 p.m. Thursday, Granite City Public Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Information: 618-452-6238 ext. 730.
O’Fallon
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — The club has prepped, raised flower beds to rent for community members interested in spring gardening. Information: gardenbeds@sbcglobal.net.
Comments