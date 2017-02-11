Religion briefs for Feb. 11

Healing service
The Rev. Dennis Voss is holding a healing service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. This service is offered to all who are seeking healing regardless of religious affiliation. Information: 618-277-0416.
Holy Cross Lutheran School Open House
An open house for preschool through eighth grade students will be held from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday at Holy Cross Lutheran School, 304 South St., Collinsville. A leader in Lutheran education, the school’s curriculum includes music instruction and extracurricular activities such as robotics and team sports. Information: www.holycrosscares.org or 618-344-3145.
Bishop to speak on racial divide in the U.S.
The Most Rev. Edward K. Braxton, bishop of Belleville, will be speaking on “The Catholic Church and the Black Lives Matter Movement: The Racial Divide in the United States Revisited. The lecture will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows Church, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville.
Bishop Braxton believes that Catholics, black and white, would benefit from knowing more about this significant social movement and understanding its implications for the Catholic Church and society. Information: 618-397-6700 ext. 6270.
