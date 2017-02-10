Wayward Pub has two homes in Sparta and Freeburg

Kenny Atzert is an in-demand man. The co-owner of The Wayward Pub — with locations in Freeburg and Sparta — bounces from the restaurants to suppliers to his home in Arnold, Missouri, and back again. All while fielding calls from employees like Loren Huighe, one of his bartenders at Freeburg.
“He’s on his way in now,” Loren said into the Freeburg location’s house phone for the third time in 30 minutes. She then calls Kenny to report the Wayward Pub’s latest need to him.
She’s excited about the Wayward Pub and invested in it beyond being a bartender, cook, server, manager and whatever else needs doing. The Wayward Pub logo, with bright orange, red and yellow is in a dramatic shape reminiscent of a compass, is her design under the owners’ direction.
Kenny opened the Wayward Pub under that name a couple months ago and was open under the old Scooter’s name six months ago. In that time he’s poached employees like Loren from Cicero’s in The Loop, and he’s used a consultant to create a menu specific to the community. He’s out to create a franchise.
“We wanted to make our own concept,” he said of him and his father, Ed, the other owner. “What the community needs and wants, no cookie-cutter” restaurant.
He’s using his corporate training at Red Robin restaurants to create the “mom and pop feel.”
Two things he’s learned so far: “Bacon, bacon and more bacon make a really good salad, but it’s bad for the waistline,” and Freeburg and Sparta, despite both having similar populations in rural Southern Illinois, are very different in their restaurant needs.
“Sparta wanted (Wayward Pub) on more of the restaurant side,” he said. “The restaurant does really, really well.”
“It could be a question of personnel,” he said of Freeburg’s apparent preference for the bar side. “Our bartenders are fantastic, and it does well.”
Loren says there are four beers on tap at Freeburg, including Stag, and they stock 27 bottles of beer including the Schlafly brand.
But she’s pretty happy with the food, too.
Loren is a big fan of kitchen manager Justin Hall’s clam chowder.
He has a preference for the Italian Beef sandwich, saying that and the burgers are the top sellers.
Kenny said the Italian beef is cooked for eight hours and has “a little bit of a kick” because it’s made with banana peppers, onion and garlic.
“The pizza burgers are something to die for,” Loren said, which is a hamburger topped with marinara, pepperoni and mozzarella on a toasted bun. “It’s the flavors of pizza without the calories.”
Kenny has food and drink specials throughout the week, but saves Tuesdays for helping the community.
“Tuesdays are open for fundraisers, just give the store a call,” he said.
Kenny promises 15 percent of the proceeds from 5 to 9 p.m., from customers bringing in a flier to the fundraiser. He says there are four already scheduled over the next couple of months, and he hopes to book every Tuesday with fundraisers.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
The Wayward Pub Freeburg
- 309 Marketplace Dr., Freeburg, IL 62243
- 618-539-3200
- http://www.facebook.com/thewaywardpubfreeburg
- Hours: Kitchen is closed on Mondays; 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday.
- Seating: About 85, plus outdoor patio
- Wheelchair access: Yes
- Full bar: Yes
- Live bands: Yes
- Carry-out available: Yes
