Register now at IKEA, plus kid-size St. Louis Cards sports stuff

Hard to believe that a progressive retailer like IKEA hasn’t had a gift registry — until now. You can now create shop-able wish lists for weddings, baby showers, housewarmings, or any other special occasion that calls for people to buy you presents. To make a registry, you have to be an IKEA Family member, but that’s free and you get a ton of discounted deals throughout the year, so you really should sign up for that anyway. Once that’s done, you can create a registry on your phone (download the IKEA Gift Registry app), online or in a store (there’s one in St. Louis) at a special registry kiosk. Go to ikea.com/us to get started.
Keep your backyard aviary stocked for the winter: Buy any four specialty bird food items and get the fifth free at Wild Birds Unlimited in Swansea. The sale is good through Feb. 26. In bad weather, birds may switch to utilizing your feeders as a critical source of food that enables them to survive from day to day. And unlike us humans, birds need to consume quality high-calorie, fatty foods to survive.
Need more winter reading? Barnes & Noble in Fairview Heights has up to 75 percent off its clearance books through Sunday.
Get young fans ready for baseball season at Target with Rawling Softee Baseballs (with Fredbird at bat), $4.99, which is OK to play with indoors. A red logo Wilson T-ball fielding glove is $19.99. Plus, some boxed sets of snap-together toys with St. Louis Cardinals figures (LEGO compatible) are $7.99 and $14.99. I found them at the Target store in west Belleville, but check other locations as well.
I only saw a pair, but I think there will be more of the outdoor side folding table for $24.99 at Old Time Pottery in Fairview Heights. The canvas top is tightly woven to the four sides with metal grommets and there are two mesh drink holders. Lightweight and useful if you’re camping or traveling.
Now might be the time to shop for bridal party gifts at Things Remembered at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. Buy one item and get the second half off through Sunday at the store and online. I spied a very attractive sterling silver pave infinity bangle bracelet with a heart charm for $35 (engraving extra). Plus, it comes with its own keepsake box.
Don’t forget to check the Shoe Dept. at the mall for athletic shoes. Shop New Balance, Adidas, Saucony, Fila, Reebok, Skechers and more and pay $39.99 or less.
While you’re at the mall, stop in at Sears and take a gander at all the athletic shoes on sale, too. I saw some very nice women’s sports shoes from Everlast for less than $20. Plus, you can order these and other styles online and get the shoes shipped to the store for free. Sale good through Saturday.
Now’s the time to shop for outerwear you can wear now or put away for next year. Macy’s has 25 to 50 percent off women’s jackets and coats, from wool blends to down. Men’s Windslicker jackets from 32 Degrees are half off at $49.50 in a variety of colors.
