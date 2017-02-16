Submit your summer camps for Camps for Kids guide

The Camps for Kids special section, in which the Belleville News-Democrat lists every possible summer camp your child could attend, comes out in April 2017.
Please send information about your summer camp to reporter Mary Cooley at mcooley@bnd.com by March 8.
The ultimate metro-east parents’ guide to summer camps includes activities in St. Clair, Madison and Monroe counties and beyond.
When submitting information, please include all of the following: name of the camp; a one-sentence description of the camp; the address, phone number, and website; registration information; ages; cost; and times and date of the camp. Please include contact information for the News-Democrat to confirm information.
Comments