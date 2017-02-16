What’s Happening for Feb. 16-23

The deadline for What’s Happening is the Thursday at noon prior to the week the event occurs. We must receive your event in writing and please include a phone number for any questions.
Dance
▪ Collinsville Senior Center Dance — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. Country western music. Lunch provided. 618-344-7787.
▪ Chicken and Beer Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. St. Joseph Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Music by Cactus Moon. Auction and 50/50 raffle for Cubs vs. Cards opening day tickets. Sponsored by St. Joseph Men’s Club. Proceeds to benefit St. Joseph Parish Center. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at door. Information: 618-539-5771.
▪ New Square Dancer Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. Kate Garrison calling. 618-660-6030.
Events
▪ Black History Benefit Concert — 6 p.m., Sunday. Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Sponsored by Community Women Against Hardship. 314-571-6000.
▪ Black History/Black Present/Black Future — 6 p.m., Tuesday. East St. Louis Higher Education Center, 601 J.R. Thompson Drive, Building B, East St. Louis. Free event. Information: 618-650-3991.
▪ Bob Row Mardi Gras Party — 2 to 4:30 p.m., Sunday. Elks Lodge, 12481 Ladue Rd., St. Louis. Sponsored by the St. Louis Jazz Club. Tickets $15 for members, $20 for non-members. 618-444-6371.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Used books, DVDs, CDs, and more. Sponsored by Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library. 618-632-3783.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVDs, and CDs. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.
▪ Comic Bret Walkow — 8 p.m. Friday, Hey Guys Comedy club, 5225 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Tickets $15. Information: 618-416-6434.
▪ Dupo Community Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Prairie Du Pont, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. 800-733-2767.
▪ Flannel Shirt Bingo — 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Wear a flannel shirt and get a free card. 618-656-0300.
▪ Grief Support Group — 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Cemetery Chapel, 679 S. Green Mount Rd., Belleville. Sponsored by Green Mount Catholic Cemetery. 618-234-4858.
▪ Kid’s Black Light Bingo — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington, Belleville. For grades 2-6. 618-234-0441.
▪ St. Elizabeth Hospital Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Prairie Heart Institute, 340 W. Lincoln St., Belleville. Donors receive a free t-shirt. 866-448-3253.
▪ Wine Tasting Concert — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Holy Childhood School Gym, 215 N. John St., Mascoutah. Music by McKendree Show Choir. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Sponsored by Mascoutah Tuesday Women’s Club. 618-566-4251 or 618-973-8932.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Scott VFW Post 4183, 1516 Old Highway 158, Belleville. Fish, chicken, french fries. DJ Scoopy performing. 618-746-9801.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies. Fish by the pound, plate, sandwich. 618-235-3350.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Illinois 157, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. Senior plate starting at $4.99. 618-345-1492.
▪ Columbia Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m., Friday. Columbia American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Fish, shrimp, hot dogs, and sides.
▪ Drive-thru Chili Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. St. John United Church of Christ, 21 N. Walnut St., Trenton. $5 per quart of chili. 618-224-9828.
▪ Ham and Meat Raffle — 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Columbus Club, 114 W. Oak St., Millstadt. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Sausage, fried potatoes and attendance prizes. 618-476-1861.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Holy Trinity Parish Famous Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Fried or baked fish, shrimp, sides. Carry outs available.
▪ Lebanon Rotary Club Breakfast — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. United Methodist Church, 603 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Pancakes, sausage, eggs. Tickets: Adults $8, kids under 6 $4.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Boy Scout 14th Annual Pancake Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. St. James Parish Center, 423 West Madison Street, Millstadt. Sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy. Tickets: Adults $7, ages 5 – 11 $3, and under 5 years free.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. To-go orders delivered to car. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Information: Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St, Smithton. Partner night, everyone welcome. 618-236-1200.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 6 p.m. Saturday. St. Michael’s Hall, Paderborn, 4576 Buss Branch road, Waterloo. $20 per person. Fee includes play, popcorn, drinks and Paderborn fried chicken. Sponsored by St. Michael’s Men’s Club. 618-920-9902.
▪ Highland Lions Trivia Night — 6 p.m. Saturday. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. $100 per table of 8 to 10 people. Silent auction and 50/50. 618-779-3815.
▪ Hope Bailey Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Friday. 2425 N. Illinois, Swansea. Tickets $10. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, attendance prizes. Night to benefit Hope Bailey. 618-616-3915.
▪ Second Annual Mouse Races — 7 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. Tickets $10. Snacks welcome, drinks provided. 618-286-3535.
▪ St. Clair County Bar Association Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Luke’s Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. 618-277-8919.
Meat Shoot
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Ham, pork loin, bacon, money rounds, raffles. 618-398-5363.
Theater
▪ “When We First Met” — 8 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Tickets $10. 618-462-5222.
