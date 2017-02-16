Lifestyle briefs for Feb. 16

Alton Orchestra concert
The Alton Symphony Orchestra performs “Love through the Ages” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis and Clark Community College, Hatheway Cultural Center, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. The romantic music of classical composers from Pytor Tchaikovsky to Johannes Brahms will be featured to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors, and children are free. Information: 618-792-4002.
Author gives ghost tour
Author Troy Taylor takes guests on a tour of the Great River Road between Alton and Grafton at 6 p.m. Saturday starting at the First Unitarian Church, 110 E. Third St., Alton. Adminission of $45 includes ghost stories tour, transportation and dinner at the Aeries Winery. Information: 217-791-7859.
Comedy group at Jacoby Arts Center
Paper Slip Theater, the region’s oldest professional improvisational company, will present “When We First Met” at 8 p.m. Friday in the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. “When We First Met” incorporates real love stories from audience members to create the comedy show. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.jacobyartscenter.org.
Dupo blood drive
The American Legion Prairie Du Pont is hosting a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Friday at 200 S. Fifth St., Dupo. The Red Cross has issued an emergency call for all blood types and platelet donations because of a severe shortage this season. Call 1-800-733-2767 for more information about donor restrictions and to schedule an appointment to donate.
Lincoln Library celebrates Black History month
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield, is recognizing the contributions of African-Americans to United States history during the month of February with a variety of exhibits including:
“Summer of Hate: The Springfield Race Riot of 1908” — This display explains the origins of the 1908 riots and the destruction left in their wake.
“Little Rock Nine” — The video explores the experience of the nine students who embodied the national debate over school desegregation.
“Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass: Heroes in the Battle Against Slavery” — Patricia and Robert Davis will portray these two prominent African Americans at the museum, interacting with the public, and answering questions on Feb. 16-17, 24, and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children. Throughout February, the presidential library is offering discounted admission to anyone who visits the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum, 1440 Monument Ave, Springfield. Present your ticket stub to receive a $5 discount.
St. Elizabeth to host ‘Healthy Hearts’
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and its partners are holding a “Healthy Hearts” event in honor of National Heart Health Awareness month. This event will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights. In addition to free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, height, weight and body fat screenings, “Healthy Hearts” will offer CPR demonstrations, employment information for Southern Illinois hospitals, and feature presentations from Sonya Jones, a contestant on NBC’s hit show “The Biggest Loser.”
For more information and a schedule of activities, visit www.steliz.org/calendar.
St. Louis Astronomical Society
Dr. Pamela Gay of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific will present “CosmoQuest: Mapping the Moon and Planets on Home Computers” at the February meeting of the St. Louis Astronomical Society. This gathering will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in McDonnell Hall on the Washington University campus, St. Louis.
Gay is an astronomer, writer, and podcaster who received her doctorate in astronomy from the University of Texas-Austin, in 2002. There is no charge to attend this lecture. Information: 314-962-9231.
Trivia night to benefit cancer patient
All proceeds from a trivia night hosted by Dan Dillon will benefit Hope Bailey, a 43-year-old wife and mother who is battling stage 4 colon and liver cancer. This event begins at 6 p.m. Friday at 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. In addition to the trivia fun, the evening will feature a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and attendance prizes. Teams must have at least two people with a 10 person maximum. For more information or to reserve a table, call 618-616-3915 or 618-604-2796.
Winter fundraiser for Stephenson House
The Friends of Stephenson House will have a dinner and auction at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lewis and Clark College, Edwardsville campus. Dinner will be catered by Bella Milano. There will be both a silent and oral auction featuring autographed items by famous persons like Whoopi Goldberg, Carrie Fisher and others to handmade quilts by Jen Mercer and Sherry Turpenoff as well as tickets to major tourist destinations like Disneyworld and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.
The Stephenson House, built in 1820, is located at 409 S. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville. It houses a museum, and tours are available. Proceeds from the event will pay for the continued restoration of the house, as well as education programs offered.
Tickets cost $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10. Proceeds will benefit the restoration of Stephenson House as well as helping to pay for community educational programs. Information: 618-692-1818.
